Queen Elizabeth and Tom Cruise ‘really hit it off’ over the summer: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly forged a friendship with Hollywood star Tom Cruise prior to her passing. The late monarch and 60-year-old actor are said to have “really hit it off” over the summer.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that “at the Queen’s request, the pair had tea for two at Windsor Castle, and got on so well that the Top Gun actor was invited back to lunch at a later date.”

The Jerry Maguire star appeared in a Platinum Jubilee celebration for the Queen back in May. Her Majesty reportedly “expressed her disappointment” after being unable to meet Tom in-person﻿ at the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s A Gallop Through History, and “subsequently invited him to have a special private tour of the castle, followed by the tea.”

©Getty Images





A source toldThe Sunday Times: “The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together. She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter.”

The monarch reportedly arranged for pictures to be taken of herself with Tom during their private meeting, and the actor was also permitted to fire a ceremonial gun. According to The Sunday Times, the Queen passed away before she and Tom—who was invited back for lunch at a later date—had the chance to meet up again.

Tom spoke about his admiration for the Queen ahead of A Gallop Through History. “She’s just a woman that I greatly admire,” he told Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham. “I think she’s someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she’s accomplished has been historic.”