King Charles’ coronation emblem ‘celebrates the beginning’ of new Carolean era: See the design

King Charles III’s coronation emblem pays tribute to the royal’s love of the natural world. Buckingham Palace unveiled the official emblem of the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Feb. 10.

The coronation emblem depicts the flora of the four nations—the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland—in the shape of St Edward’s Crown, which the King will be crowned with during the coronation service in May. The emblem was also designed using the colors of the Union Jack flag (red, white and blue).

©Sir Jony Ive KBE and LoveFrom





According to the palace, the new coronation emblem, created by designer Sir Jony Ive KBE and his creative collective, LoveFrom, symbolizes and celebrates the historic beginning of the new reign. In a statement, Jony said, “It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work. The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.”

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion,” Jony added.

The emblem will be featured throughout the celebrations in May. The three-day coronation weekend will begin on May 6 with the coronation service at London’s Westminster Abbey. The weekend will also include a special concert at Windsor Castle, as well as the Coronation Big Lunch and the Big Help Out.