Paris Hilton says she hopes her kids are ‘nerds like their dad’

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum may be able to give their kids anything they desire, but they won’t be getting a cell phone for some time. In a recent interview, the hotel heiress and her entrepreneur husband shared some insight into their plans as parents. According to Hilton, “I never thought I’d say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom.”



©GettyImages



The happy parents share two children under 2

Hilton and Reum sat down with Ryan Knutson for The Wall Street Journal’s, The Future of Everything Festival, and while it’s no secret she enjoys social media, attention, and viral videos, she hopes they are more like their dad. “I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that,” Hilton quipped, per Entertainment Tonight.

The couple shares Phoenix, 1, and London, 6 months, who they welcomed via surrogacy. They still have a long way before they could even start scrolling and posting, but according to Hilton, “I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while.”

Some celebrity parents let their kids have cell phones at a young age, even helping them run their TikTok accounts, but Hilton knows the dangers of the internet. “Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to,” she explained.

While her kids are still babies, Hilton has seen the wrath of the internet towards them. Her oldest son, Phoenix, has already been bullied by thousands - thankfully he has no idea. When Hilton first shared photos of him when he was eight months old, people were being very rude about the size of his head.

She spoke about the situation in an Instagram Story. “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable,” she wrote.

“This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return,” Hilton continued.