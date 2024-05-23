Breaking News: Christian Nodal and Cazzu call it quits

Christian Nodal and Cazzu have decided to part ways. Nodal took to Instagram to share the heartfelt news with his followers, writing in Spanish: “Ha llegado el momento de compartir que Julieta y yo tomamos caminos separados. Nuestro amor y respeto mutuos permanecen fuertes, especialmente en nuestro papel como padres de nuestra maravillosa hija, Inti. Estoy profundamente agradecido por los momentos que compartimos y llevare siempre esos recuerdos con cariño. Aprecio su apoyo y comprensión durante este tiempo de cambio.”

This translates in English: “The time has come to share that Julieta and I have gone our separate ways. Our mutual love and respect remain strong, especially in our role as parents to our wonderful daughter, Inti. I am deeply grateful for our shared moments and will always carry those memories with affection. I appreciate your support and understanding during this time of change.”

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Inti on September 14, 2023, emphasized that their mutual love and respect remain intact, particularly as they navigate their roles as co-parents.

Christian Nodal and Cazzu, whose real name is Julieta Cazzuchelli, have been a high-profile couple in the Latin music scene. Their relationship, which has been under the spotlight, has taken a surprising turn. Fans and media, who have been closely following their journey together, are now left intrigued by the unexpected announcement of their separation.

Despite their split, Nodal and Cazzu have shown maturity and mutual respect in handling this transition, focusing on their daughter’s needs.

In March, Nodal shared his experience as a dad, and revealed the significant changes that his daughter has brought into his life so far. “It’s as if your life were a movie. You put yourself as the protagonist, obviously, and you realize that all your life, you were the secondary protagonist. There is the (true) protagonist, the one who arrived,” Nodal said in an interview for Billboard about his fatherhood experience.

“It’s like a pretty precious feeling. I can’t describe what it feels like to wake up and sleep with her. I recently finished a show in San Diego, and I remember getting off stage. I remember those times when I went down alone, and that felt sad or with complications. Getting off like that with the stroller and seeing the baby there, I felt like life was in 360, in a beautiful and complete package, everything beautiful,” he admitted.

“I think it gives you energy, it gives you motivation, it gives you strength, I am very happy about it, it really changed my life, and you don’t learn to be a son until you are a father. It also helped me with that, in relationships, and in being more responsible, being more aware of things,” Nodal reflected.