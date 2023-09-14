Christian Nodal and Cazzu welcome their new baby girl! See the sweet announcement

Christian Nodal and Cazzu have announced the birth of their first daughter together. Sources close to the new parents have confirmed to HOLA! Americas that the couple’s baby is a girl and was born in Argentina.

The two singers shared a beautiful black-and-white image, where they can be seen holding their baby. Just as Nodal himself had revealed to HOLA! Americas, the baby was born in September, exactly this Thursday. Along with the photograph, the new parents wrote: “09.14.23”

So far, the singers have not revealed the baby’s name, but for months, the performer had already given some clues about the sex of the baby. During an interview in the Colombian show Lo Sé Todo, Nodal referred to the baby as a girl while talking about his decision to remove his tattoos. “More than anything I want to look clean, I like my tattoos a lot, I love tattoos, I’m going to open a tattoo show in Los Angeles very soon too. And I would like my daughter to know me, to know my face,” he explained at the time.

In another interview with HOLA! Américas the singer referred to the baby as a girl: “I am working a lot on myself in all aspects, so that when she arrives, she arrives with a lot of light, with a lot of love and so she knows that her home is going to be her world and that she can always be safe there.”

And while they first tried to be discreet about the pregnancy, as time went by they began to share photos and videos, showing how much they were enjoying the pregnancy. Especially Cazzu, who shared photos of her baby bump on social media. “I care a lot about maintaining a more responsible balance between my life, my family and my career,” she said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Cazzu also shared some of her worries as a new mom with the publication. “How do I prepare for motherhood? I try to remain calm but I am very afraid,” she confessed, sharing her excitement. However, the musician has the support of Nodal and their families, who have been there to support them and their newborn.