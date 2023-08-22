Cazzu reveals what made her change her opinion about love

Cazzu has had a year packed with dramatic changes. The Argentinean ‘trapera’ is expecting her first child with her partner Christian Nodal, a journey that has made her shift her focus towards the things she values most. She’s previously been vocal about her mixed feelings on love and is now sharing why her opinions have shiften and why now she has a more positive attitude towards it.

©GettyImages



Cazzu and Christian Nodal

Cazzu was on the cover of Rolling Stone in Spanish, discussing her pregnancy, her music, and her background. When asked about her attitude on love, the interviewer asked Cazzu about her opinion on love and how before she said that she feared it more than death, and that she had no time for it. When asked why she was so strict with herself, Cazzu said, “I think it was due to my life experience. That attitude was a bit taught, a little transferred, and I’m grateful for it because I viewed affection with others as an obstacle. We as women have many obstacles, too many setbacks, and it took me so long to get to where I wanted to be, which is to live off of music,” she said.

“Today, with the age I have and the partner that I have, and especially with the perspective and context that I have, I see things differently. I can see how a partnership helps me and gives me more than it takes, makes everything easier.”

Christian Nodal revealed the baby’s due date

In an interview with HOLA!, Christian Nodal discussed his and Cazzu’s baby, revealing that it had a due date of September. He also discussed how the prospect of parenthood has made him understand his parents better. “As a son, it is very easy to judge, and now as a father you realize that there is no clear instructions. There is no clear instructions to be the perfect father,” he said.

Related Video: Jennifer Lopez sings karaoke during Italian vacation Loading the player...