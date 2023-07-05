Cazzu shows off her pregnancy in stunning Playboy cover

Cazzu is Playboy’s newest star. The Argentinian singer and rapper shared some of the images that were featured in the magazine - proudly showing off her pregnant belly and some bold outfits. She also shared a message for people who judged her appearing on Playboy while pregnant with her first child.

The cover shows Cazzu without a shirt showing off her stomach. She’s wearing a black cowboy hat and has multiple pieces of jewelry, including rings and earrings. The last photo of the post shows her accompanied by her boyfriend, Christian Nodal, who has his head on her neck. “Mommy’s here,” she captioned the post. The post quickly racked up likes and comments, including Nodal who wrote, “Sexy mommy.” Many of her followers praised her looks and said that her shoot “demonstrates that a pregnant woman is not any less beautiful.”

Despite all the positivity that the post inspired, it also sparked controversy, with many uncomfortable with the fact that she’s posing while pregnant. ﻿Cazzu shared a lenghty statement addressing her critics. “Get used to it,” she wrote in Spanish, sharing more photos of the shoot. “You’re delisional if you think I don’t know what something so simple inspires in people’s minds. I make you fall into your own trap of what culture thinks of women and mothers. I expect the worse in your opinions and also the best, and I do this without meaning to be likable to everybody. Just to my people,” she wrote. “My baby is safe, don’t worry.”

In May of this year, Cazzu joined Christian Nodal onstage in Mexico City, where he performed some of his songs for her. She wore a white strapless dress that showed off her belly, and the pair seemed happy to be together onstage while people cheered them on.

Nodal later revealed that their baby is scheduled for delivery this September.

