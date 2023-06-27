Cazzu shows off her pregnant belly in Paris

Cazzu is enjoying herself in Paris. The Argentinean singer shared some photos of herself and her belly while attending various fashion shows in the French capital.

Her post is made up of three photos of herself enjoying her suite and wearing a black Givenchy dress that she accesorized with a hot pink purse and some black sunglasses.

She shared more photos on her Instagram stories, showing her wearing a prink crop top that she paired with a black skirt.

Cazzu vía historias de instagram en Paris. 🩶 pic.twitter.com/kLxhOGhOyM — cazzuelitak 🕷 (@cazzuelitak) June 21, 2023

Cazzu and her boyfriend Christian Nodal are expecting their first child together. In an exclusive interview with Hola! Americas, Nodal revealed that their baby will be born in September, and discussed some of the new experiences he’s been having as a first time father.

“Well, I’m new to this, many new experiences. Every night is different, every night you can feel the tummy more. You connect with a part you never knew you had. Suddenly you empathize more with the family, with adults and you realize that life is like that, everyone at some point was young,” he said.

Nodal also spoke about his parents and how supportive they’ve been over his journey to fatherhood. “My dad is very confident that I will be a good father. They have given me nothing but pure love and support,” he said.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...