Christian Nodal and pregnant Cazzu take their love to France;will he propose?

Cazzu and Christian Nodal's life will soon change forever, as they are in the final stretch of their sweet wait. The Mexican singer revealed a few weeks ago to ¡HOLA! Americas that the baby will be born in September , so they are enjoying summer before they become parents.



They are also celebrating their anniversary, after first making headlines June 2022. The rapper, who hasn't stopped showing off her pretty baby bump revealed on social media that they are in the middle of a romantic adventure in France. The trip has some wondering if Nodal is going to propose.

The couple is excited for their upcoming parenthood debut

Their trip comes just a few days after Nodal performed in Nicaragua and Costa Rica as part of his Foraji2 Tour. Cazzu took to her Instagram to share some memories of their adventure in Europe, with a sweet message. As they stood in the water watching the sunset she wrote in Spanish, “To many more years by your side.”



Cazzu dedicated a nice message to her boyfriend



Minutes later, Cazzu shared a new photo from Paris, the city of love. The 29-year-old singer visited the famous Louvre Museum, which is the home of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

With her belly free in a cropped shirt, she posed among the crowd with a fan printed with an image of the famous painting.



Argentina visited the famous Louvre Museum

After appreciating the museum, the Argentine singer took to the streets to pose once more with her beautiful belly. The singer wore an asymmetrical black skirt with matching boots, as well as a fuchsia crop top.



Cazzu has assumed her pregnancy from the streets of Paris

Nodal, very excited to be a father

A few weeks ago, in the middle of a successful concert in Madrid, Spain, Nodal opened up to ¡HOLA! Americas about his journey to fatherhood.

“Well, I'm new to this, many new experiences. Every night is different, every night you can feel the tummy more. You connect with a part you never knew you had. Suddenly you empathize more with the family, with adults and you realize that life is like that, everyone at some point was young,” he the time.

Christian also spoke of his parents Jaime and Cristi. Now that they will be grandparents, they have done nothing more than offer love and support. “My dad is very confident that I will be a good father. They have given me nothing but pure love and support,” he aded.



Nodal is very excited about his upcoming fatherhood