Cazzu shares new photos of her baby bump!Christian Nodal proudly holds on

A little over a month has passed since Cazzu announced her pregnancy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Rumors started swirling for months that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Christian Nodal’s baby but they waited until the right time to confirm the news. Since then, the couple has been proudly sharing their excitement about how happy they are about their first child, with the Mexican singer even sharing possible baby names. On Wednesday, the Argentinean shared photos showing just how much her baby bump has grown.





©@Cazzu



The Argentine rapper boasted of her advanced pregnancy

Days after Cazzu supported Nodal at his concert in Madrid, Spain, the singer shared the snaps. In the first photo she rocked an all black look that perfectly showcased her bump, and the tattoos that have grown with the fetus. The fashionable mom to be gave goth queen realness with a matching purse.



©@Cazzu



Without giving details, Cazzu revealed that he was with Nodal

The second photo shows she was not alone when taking the photos. The father to be’s numerous tattoos were on display as he gently placed a hand on her pregnant belly. She sat on his lap for the special photo.



The rapper didn't add details in her caption, only adding a skull emoji and a black heart emoji.



The Argentine star has several supportive comments under the post, including Nodal, who adorably wrote "Uuuuy mamiii.”



©@cazzu



The couple is very excited for their upcoming parenthood debut

Nodal, excited to be a father

It’s the first child for both of them, and it’s clear the regional Mexican singer is excited to become a dad. “Well, I'm new to this, many new experiences,” Nodal said in an interview with HOLA! AMERICAS. “A connection with a part you never know you had. Suddenly you empathize more with the family, with adults and you realize that life is like that, that everyone was young at some point.”