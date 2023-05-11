Rihanna and her baby bump celebrate 5 years of Savage X Fenty

Nobody does pregnancy like Rihanna. The billionaire singer, businesswoman, and mom is pregnant with her second child and she has been slaying all around the world. On Thursday, the “Diamonds” singer shared stunning photos celebrating the 5 year anniversary of her brand, Savage X Fenty. “It’s giving…call HR!!” she quipped in the caption.

Rih’s friends were in the comments, like Lizzo who was ready to place an order. “I need some lingerie for my man sis,” she wrote.



Rihanna, who arrived late to the Met Gala, launched her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, on May 11, 2018. The lingerie brand is known for offering inclusive and diverse designs for all body types and sizes, so that every woman can feel sexy.

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky are one of the cutest celebrity couples and look excited to welcome their second child. On Wednesday, they were spotted walking around Los Angeles, and they shared a sweet embrace, happily showing their love.





Rihanna famously revealed that she was pregnant at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, nine months after giving birth. Their first child’s name was just revealed ahead of his first birthday.



According to documents shared by The Daily Mail, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky’s firstborn’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. The publication noted that he might be named after Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, pronounced “Rizza.”

Their children are defintiely some of the luckiest babies on the planet, with great parents.



The artist has gushed about A$AP Rocky’s bond with RZA in the past. “Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realised that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father,” she told Harpers Bazaar.

