Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s name is revealed ahead of his first birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents in 2022, and although they have kept their family life private, a copy of their son’s birth certificate revealed his moniker.

According to the documents shared by The Daily Mail, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s firstborn’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. The publication noted that he might be named after Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, which is pronounced “Rizza.”

©GettyImages



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

The baby, who will be celebrating his first birthday on May 13, 2023, shares his middle name with another famous person —his dad. The rapper’s real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

RZA was born on May 13, 2022, and in less than a year, RiRi announced she was expecting her second child during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Ahead of the big announcement, a source close to the singer, actress, and businesswoman said she is thrilled to be a mom. “Rihanna adores being a mom, and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. Her and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. “They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna, and she takes so much pride in it.”

©GrosbyGroup



Rihanna steps out with family to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave a glimpse at baby RZA in December 2022; months later, they surprised the world by appearing on the cover of British Vogue in February.

During the issue, Rihanna described motherhood as “legendary.” Adding, “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it—and there are photos of my life before—but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn’t matter.”

Now that we all know the name of their firstborn, we can’t wait to see if the happy parents will continue their tributes to their favorite artists with their second child.