Rihanna arrives late to the Met Gala with A$AP Rocky

The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports are at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City enjoying an exclusive dinner. Tonight we saw stars like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, and Kim Kardashian walk the carpet, but as the carpet came to an end, one person was noticeably missing- Rihanna.



©GettyImages



A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala



Lala Anthony, Vogue’s host, helped stall the live stream, assuring there was a big surprise. After waiting long enough, they had to turn off the stream. Later, the pregnant star was seen leaving the Carlyle Hotel, departing to the Gala with her partner A$AP Rocky.

While departing the hotel, Rih Rih wore what is believed to be a vintage coat from Fendi Fall/ Winter 1997 by Karl Lagerfeld. The Ready-to-wear piece was modeled by Naomi Campbell. Lagerfeld was brought onto Fendi to design their ready-to-wear and fur collections in 1965. The five Fendi sisters had inherited their family fur business from their parents, Adele and Edoardo, per New York Times. He designed for the company for 52 years.





When they arrived to the carpet, Rihanna took off the coat and wore a head to toe white hooded gown. The top half was covered in roses. A$AP Rocky looked fashionable wearing a plaid kilt and black suit. He also wore multiple belts.

