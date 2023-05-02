Kim Kardashian arrives at the Met Gala: ‘I took a shot with my sisters’

Kim Kardashian has arrived. After short-lived rumors that Kim would not be invited to the Met Gala, the billionaire is at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Kim told Vogue she took shots before hitting the red carpet with her sisters. “This year I just wanted to have fun,” she told the outlet.



This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which is the dress code for the evening. Kim was covered in real pearls, wearing a look by Schiaparelli. She told Vogue, “I wanted pearls. What is more Karl than the iconic Chanel pearl.”



Some of the pearls were popping off on the way, and she said North West was putting them in her purse. North didn’t walk the red carpet, but Kim said she was waiting in the car.

The Skims founder also talked about her relationship with Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette. She said it takes a little to warm up to her, and they even had a cat fight but kissed and made up. Kim said the cat even left a sweet note in her room for her.

Shortly after Kim arrived her little sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner followed.

