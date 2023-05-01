Gisele Bündchen looks stunning in Chanel: Her first solo Met Gala after divorce

Gisele Bündchen looks beautiful in white at her first solo Met Gala following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel is known for having worked with Karl Lagerfeld multiple times, which means this is the perfect moment to honor the late designer.

The Brazilian star decided to wear a stunning Chanel gown from Spring/Summer 2007 Couture collection, paying homage to Lagerfeld, and accessorizing the look with white faux fur.

Gisele also served as the face of Chanel No. 5 back in 2014 and was considered one of Lagerfeld’s muses. The model was all smiles today at the highly anticipated fashion event, posing for the cameras and showing off her white ensemble.

She completed the look with white heeled sandals, statement diamond jewelry, and a metallic clutch. Gisele rocked a soft glam makeup look and even gave a twirl in front of the photographers.

This is Gisele’s return to the Met Gala following her split from Brady, and her first attendance to the exclusive event by herself since 2006. The former couple made their first joint appearance back in 2018 and continued to walk the red carpet together until 2019.

Gisele has been booked and busy after their divorce, recently working on a Louis Vuitton campaign, covering Vogue Italia, and Vanity Fair, among other upcoming projects.

