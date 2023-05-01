The Met Gala 2023 is in full swing, and fashion’s elite are arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. With the likes of Roger Federer and Bill Nighy in attendance, the event is a VIP-heavy fundraiser for the Costume Institute, and the annual dress code serves as a reflection of the fashion landscape.

This year, on its 75th anniversary, the grand event pays tribute to the late fashion legend and industry icon, with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld - A Line of Beauty”. Without further ado, behold all of the impeccably and stylish dressed men who have graced the Met Gala 2023 with their presence.