The 2024 Met Gala theme revealed: what to expect

Fashionable news came today. The theme for the 2024 Met Gala is finally here! The annual tradition will take place May 6, 2024, bringing together the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.





It’s one of the fiercest red carpets, and on Wednesday, Vogue revealed that it will be centered around the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” “The Met’s innovative spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment,“ The Met’s Marina Kellen French Director and CEO, told Vogue.

It will display 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including items that have rarely been shown to the public, and will span 400 years of history. Some of the pieces will be 21st-century acquisitions by designers like Phillip Lim, and Stella McCartney, juxtaposed with designs by Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, and more.



©GettyImages



Historical garments displayed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s announcement



Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Anna Wintour Costume Center said the exhibit will present 15 historically significant pieces that are too delicate to ever be worn again. These are the ‘Sleeping Beauties’ of the title,” he said. Bolton’s statement gives insight into some of the outfits we can expect to see on the red carpet.





The exhibition revolves around three main “zones”—Land, Sea, and Sky—as it traces evolving attitudes to the natural world through the manipulation of natural materials to create garments. Bolton told the outlet, “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion.”