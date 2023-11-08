Miss Universe 2023: Jane Garret wants to be the first plus-size beauty queen

Jane Garret is this year’s Miss Nepal. The 22 year old is participating at this year’s Miss Universe, and marks a step forward in representation in the evolving pageant, becoming her country’s representative and an advocate for body positivity.

Garret won the title of Miss Nepal after she surprised the jury with her natural beauty and her empowering statements. Over the course of her campaign as Miss Nepal, she’s demonstrated that she wants to take down outdated stereotypes of beauty. “As a curvy woman who doesn’t follow certain beauty standards, I’m here to represent all women,” she said, according to our sister publication HOLA! Spain. “I think there’s not one way to be beautiful, every woman is beautiful just as they are.”

Garret has also discussed her pride when it comes to overcoming her insecurities, feeling comfortable in her own skin and facing her fears head on. “I think success varies depending on each person. For me, to be on this stage and to speak my truth is something that matters a lot. A few years ago, I was a very insecure person and had very low self-esteem. Now, I love myself, and that’s success to me.”

More about this year’s Miss Universe competition

This year’s Miss Universe competition is days away. The show will take place in El Salvador, on November 18th, with contestants arriving earlier this week. It will be streamed on The Roku Channel and on Telemundo, where viewers can enjoy a Spanish broadcast.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has revealed that Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai will serve as this year’s hosts. The two will be joined by Maria Menounos, marking the second time in the event’s history where all hosts are women.

