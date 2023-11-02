Miss Venezuela, Diana Silva, on her legacy: ‘It’s pressure, it’s a responsibility, but above all, blessed to represent my country’

What are your emotions as you wear the sash representing Venezuela? A country with a tradition of winning, with seven crowns to its name, last year, and Amanda Dudamel was the first runner-up...

I grew up watching the Miss Venezuela pageant from my home. I even have a video on my Instagram, where I am three years old, and my aunt was shouting, “Look how beautiful the next Miss Venezuela is.” So, imagine for me; I have dreamed of achieving this goal since I was ten, and I’ve been working on this for so long. The fact that I can share this accomplishment with my parents and say to them, “Your daughter is Miss Venezuela,” is a source of pride not only for me but for my entire family, my support network that has been there for me and has been a part of my preparation. It’s pressure, a responsibility, but above all, I feel blessed to represent Venezuela in beauty pageants.

Our motto is to seek and make beauty a movement that empowers women, so having the opportunity to raise the name of Venezuela is one of the best things that has happened to me in my life.