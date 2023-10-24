Miss Universe pageant is weeks away. This year’s award ceremony will be hosted on November 18th, in El Salvador, an exciting moment for many contestants and viewers from Latin America. One winner will be crowned from 90 contestants representing various countries.

Early this week, the pageant shared some of the fan favorite contestants as of last Friday. The organization has selected three contestants from every region, with viewers voting for their favorites and granting them some extra attention before the big night. Scroll down to have a look at the current favorites: