Miss Universe 2023: The team who will host the 72nd annual competition

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has announced that Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai will host the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition. They will be joined by Maria Menounos, marking only the second time in MOU history that an all-female hosting team will lead the show.

The much-awaited competition will occur in El Salvador on November 18th, 2023. It will be streamed on The Roku Channel and broadcast in Spanish by Telemundo within the United States.

Menounos, known for Access Hollywood, Extra, E! News, and more, will be hosting for the first time. However, she has been a part of the MOU community since winning the title of Miss Teen Massachusetts in 1995.

Emmy Award-winning TV host, producer, and advocate Jeannie Mai hosted the show in 2011 and 2022, while actress and model Olivia Culpo hosted in 2022 and 2014 after winning Miss Universe and Miss USA in 2012.

For the Spanish-language telecast, Telemundo will feature renowned TV personalities Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera.

The Miss Universe competition will feature two backstage correspondents

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Emmy Award-winning TV host, actress, and producer Zuri Hall will be backstage, giving viewers a glimpse of how the contestants get ready during the night.

The Spanish-language team includes Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, Carlos Adyan, and Julia Gama, who will be on-site, bringing viewers all the excitement with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and exceptional coverage.