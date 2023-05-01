Claudia Schiffer pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld ahead of Met Gala

Claudia Schiffer, the iconic German supermodel, recently took to social media to pay tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld ahead of the highly anticipated Met Gala. The theme of the year’s gala, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” pays honor to the iconic Chanel creative director.

Schiffer, famously discovered by Lagerfeld in the 1990s and became one of his muses, shared several heartfelt posts on Instagram today regarding the legendary designer. The supermodel’s first tribute post featured a photo of them together in 1995, in which Lagerfeld held a black handfan to match his signature look.

Claudia wrote an emotional caption sharing a memory. She wrote “I still remember Karl saying to me, ”Clooodia - we must go to the Met Ball,“ while he drew and designed my dress. A few weeks later we were sitting side by side on the Concorde on our way to NY. The night was filled with Karl’s funny anecdotes and fashion gossip. At the end of the evening on our way home, he whispered to me in German, ”Funny, you know we are always the only people not drinking. Fräulein Clooodia, what’s next?” And here many years later the Met Ball is dedicated to him, rightly so, honoring the great creative genius he was ♥️“

Another post from Claudia showcased their history in a video, which explained how Lagerfeld discovered her when she was 18 years of age, after seeing her on a UK Vogue cover and when she nervously met him for the first time, to the many shoots of Chanel campaigns over the years, even highlighting the gold advice he gave her that kept her grounded over the years.

As we eagerly prepare for this year’s highly anticipated Met Gala, which just like Schiffer will pay homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, it’s clear that his legacy lives on. The big event will be hosted and co-chaired by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and the fashion industry, including Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and the fashion icon Anna Wintour, who will oversee the event as she has in previous years.