As one of Hollywood’s most fashionable celebrities, Katie Holmes has been making waves in the fashion industry for years. Whether strolling around New York City or gracing the red carpet at the most prestigious events, her fashion choices have always been spot-on. As we gear up to witness all the A-listers bringing their fashion game to the most glamorous night of the year, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at all the times Katie has stunned on the red carpet of the famous Met Gala with her amazing outfits.

From her debut appearance at the Met Gala in 2008, which she attended with then-husband Tom Cruise, to the present day, Holmes has been a regular attendee and always looks stunning at the annual event. From bold and colorful dresses to elegant and sophisticated gowns, she has consistently turned heads on the red carpet of this famous event.

Scroll below to see Katie Holmes’ best fashion moments at the Met Gala over the years.