Katie Holmes has been a style icon for almost as long as she’s been famous. Holmes is a street style star, someone we all turn to when looking for chic yet comfortable looks that allow for a lot of flexibility and mix and matching. This year, Holmes has been using a stunning camel colored maxi coat, which she’s worn on multiple occasions across New York City.

Katie Holmes combines her maxi coat with some sneakers

On the photo above, Holmes shows that the maxi coat isn’t limited to formal occasions only. Paired with sneakers, sweatpants, and some stylish red sunglasses, Holmes uses the coat to elevate her sporty look, resulting in a cool and comfortable outfit that’s perfect for various daytime outings.

Holmes matches brown boots in the most chic and elegant way

Another fashion trend that Holmes is incorporating is the use of brown shoes. Below, Holmes paired hte boots with her maxi coat and some black jeans, providing a pop of color and contrast. The pairing of brown and black is one that’s long been a little controversial, even though it’s been gaining traction among fashion icons like Holmes herself.

©GettyImages



Katie Holmes in New York

While Holmes has opted for a traditional and modern maxi cut, the coat comes in different styles, adapting to people’s tastes and preferences. Some of the styles that are expected to be big hits this fashion season include animal print, monochromatic tones, or oversized fits.

Here’s how you can elevate your style with a maxi coat like Katie Holmes: