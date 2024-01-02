Suri Cruise shows off her mom’s fashion sense while out in New York

Suri Cruise’s fashion sense is evolving. The 17 year old was spotted while out on a walk in the SoHo neighborhood, in New York. To protect herself from the cold winter day, Suri accessorized herself with a puffy jacket and a stylish scarf. The two items are something that Katie Holmes would wear, showing the positive influence that she has on her daughter.

©GettyImages



Suri in New York

Suri was photographed in a simple yet stylish outfit made out of a green puffer jacket, a colorful scarf, baggy jeans, and black canvas sneakers. She wore her hair loose and looked very much like her mother, who’s also normally seen wearing outfits that seamlessly blend comfort and street style.

Another photograph shows off a closer look at Suri’s clothes, showing the front of her outfit. The photo reveals a tote bag and the fact that Suri is wearing little to no make up.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise in New York

Suri Cruise following her parents’ footsteps

Late last year, it was reported that Suri Cruise has acting in her blood, like her parents Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Suri starred in her school’s production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” where she played the part of Morticia Addams. Audience members were reportedly impressed by her work. “She was amazing,” said a viewer.

According to Page Six, Suri didn’t draw attention to her parents fame in her bio, preferring to thank her classmates and teachers.