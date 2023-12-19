Suri Cruise celebrates Katie Holmes’ birthday with NYC outing

Suri Cruise is celebrating her mom’s birthday! Suri and Katie Holmes were photographed earlier this week in New York, as the two dressed up for the occasion and celebrated Katie’s birthday on their own.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in New York

Photos show the two dressed up for the weather and the special occasion. Suri wore a grey coat that she paired with a scarf, black tights and black ballet flats. Katie smiled at the cameras, and wore a black dress with patterns on it. She wore a coat on top of it and accesorized the look with a purse. She wore some bone colored boots that matched her coat and rounded out the look into something fancy and elegant that also lent itself for a weeknight dinner outing.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes’ birthday

Katie Holmes celebrated her birthday on December 18th. The special date was celebrated by her friends, including her “Dawson’s Creek” co-star Mary-Margaret Humes. “In a world full of muffins … You are one sparkly cupcake!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Happy birthday sweet friend. We love you so much.” The post was made up of two photos, one when they were younger and still working on their TV show, where Humes played Holmes’ mother, and a more recent one that showed the two laughing and having a glass of wine togehter.

Over the course of December, she’s been spotted on walks in New York, appropriately bundled up for the weather. In December 15th, the actress was seen wearing a cozy outfit made out of a red, green and white coat that she paired with some jeans and Birkenstock clogs. She rounded out the look with green bag, which added a touch of festivity to the look.