Katie Holmes reunites with her ‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-star

Katie Holmes hosted some old friends on her new theater play. The actress reunited with some of her “Dawson’s Creek” co-stars, who stopped by her play and shared their excitement to spend time together again.

©Katie Holmes



Katie Holmes’ Instagram story

Holmes reunited with Mary Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother on the TV show “Dawson’s Creek.” She shared the reunion on her Instagram stories, using the opportunity to congratulate Humes on her birthday.

Humes also shared a photo of her own, showing herself with Holmes and John Wesley Shipp, another “Dawson’s Creek” alumn. They were all accompanied by their friend JC Alvarez. “An amazing night watching our beautiful Katie Holmes perform,” wrote Humes. “She was sensational as always!! Go see The WANDERERS.”

Humes and Shipp played Mitch and Gail Leery, parents of Dawson Leery, protagonist of the teen series. The show follows Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and his closest friends, Joey (Holmes), Pacey (Joshua Jackson), and Jen (Michelle Williams).

“Dawson’s Creek” is one of the world’s most beloved teen shows. It ran for six seasons, occupying a large portion of Holmes’s teenage years. She recently revealed she’d seen the show with her daughter Suri Cruise over the pandemic, discussing how “weird” the experience was. “It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this,” she said.