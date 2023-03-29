Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes spotted in a mother-daughter outing

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were spotted having fun in New York. The twosome was photographed hanging out with some girlfriends and laughing together as they walked through the city.

Cruise and Holmes with their friends

Holmes and Cruise were accompanied by two other women. The cameras caught them laughing together, as Holmes shared a story and the women listened to her. Holmes was wearing flared jeans, and a black sweater, wearing her hair loose and naturally wavy. Suri was wearing slouchy jeans and a beige jacket.

Holmes and Cruise are often photographed in the city together, spotted out carrying errands and spending time with friends. In an interview with Variety, Holmes revealed that her and her daughter are close, sharing that the two watched her TV show “Dawson’s Creek” together.

“She has seen Dawson’s Creek, and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager. I’m not like, ‘You need to watch mommy’s work.’ But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it,” said Holmes. “It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this.”

A closer look at Cruise and Holmes’ outfits

“Dawson’s Creek” was a huge success at the time of its release, with Holmes speaking about it numerous times in the past. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared why she thought the show was such a hit. “I think it’s simplicity. It was, you know, four kids trying to figure out how to grow up. Going through the emotions of that,” she said.