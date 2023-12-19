Katie Holmes stays warm and festive in NYC ahead of her 45th birthday

Katie Holmes is celebrating her 45th birthday today! The Dawsons Creek star was born on December 18th, 1978, and she has left an impressive mark in the entertainment industry, amassing millions of fans.



It’s unclear how the birthday woman will be celebrating today, but it will likely be in New York City, where she has been trying her best to stay warm and fashionable with low temperatures around 30 degrees. The actress was spotted Friday, December 15, walking through the city in a warm festival coat.



Staying true to the holiday spirit, Holmes wore a thick red coat with green, and white striped patterns. She also wore a cute beanie to keep her head warm. Holmes paired the festive colored coat, with blue jeans, white high socks, and cute brown loafers.

The coat had pockets big enough to carry her belongings, so she ventured into the evening without a purse.

Earlier this month, on the eighth, she showed off another one of the coats in her closet, this time a long khaki pea coat. She wore blue jeans, and white boots, with a gray sweater and oversized bag. The mother of Suri Cruise, looked laid back and cool with her hair down and aviator sunglasses.



Happy birthday, Katie!

Holmes is very private, so we will have to wait and see if any information comes out about how she celebrated her 45th birthday. Last year, on her 44th, she shared a rare throwback of her as a child with her fans. “Thank you for all of the kindness on my birthday. I do love being a December baby,” she captioned the photo.

