Christian Nodal has made a romantic gesture to pamper Cazzu on her 30th birthday

Cazzu celebrated her 30th birthday this past weekend with a party. The Argentinian singer was joined by her loved ones and friends to celebrate three decades on the earth. Her boyfriend, Christian Nodal, and her daughter’s father arranged a special romantic evening to honor her. He surprised her with an outdoor dinner that left her fans in awe. It was a lovely gesture that made her feel very special.

©@nodal



Nodal posted a picture of his girlfriend, Cazzu, on his Instagram story, wearing a red strapless dress, posing amongst roses in a dimly lit room decorated with small lights. The photo was captioned, “Happy return to the sun, my life!” The couple’s love for each other was evident in the picture, as it has been since their daughter, Inti, was born in mid-September.

The joyous party was attended by a group of the singer’s closest and most cherished friends and family members. The photos taken at the party captured the singer amid a beautiful setting adorned with an abundance of vibrant red roses, flickering candles, and an array of delightful music in the background. The overall atmosphere was nothing short of magical, and the event was made even more memorable with a spectacular fireworks show that left everyone in awe.

Music, dance, and a special invitation

The celebrations didn’t end with dinner, as the couple continued to party with their friends, singing and dancing all night long. In one of Christian’s stories, he shared how they joyfully sang “Conteo,” a song by Don Omar, who also joined the celebrations by sending a special greeting to the birthday girl, including a special invitation: “Happy birthday, Cazzu! I send you and Christian Nodal a big hug. What do you think of celebrating together on my tour?”

Cazzu and Nodal had made it clear that they are fans of Luis Miguel, and they showed it this weekend by attending one of the El Sol’s concerts in Guadalajara.

The Argentine showed how much fun she had among the public, a perfect ending to a weekend celebration for her first three decades of life.