Cazzu radiates and flaunts her postpartum figure just one month after the birth of her daughter

On October 14th this year, Cazzu and Christian Nodal welcomed their daughter, Inti, sparking excitement and joy among their fans. Ever since, they’ve captivated our attention with their social media posts, offering glimpses into their journey as new parents and sharing tender moments with their baby, all while keeping her face a delightful mystery. In a recent post, the joyous mom surprised everyone by proudly flaunting her postpartum figure just one month after the arrival of their little one.

Cazzu posed happily in front of a bathroom mirror, showcasing her belly, wearing a black crop top from Miu Miu and baggy jeans that hung below the navel. The same pants she wore weeks ago when she highlighted her baby bump. In the photo, she shows off her figure and exposes her tattoos, a post that getting many likes from her followers.

Although she had previously shared pictures of her post-pregnancy body, this photo left many surprised at how quickly she regained her shape. Some of her fans even admired her for sharing an unfiltered picture that showed the reality of women after childbirth, with one fan commenting, “Normalizing and bringing visibility to postpartum bodies – we mothers love and appreciate that.” Cazzu fearlessly portrayed herself as she is, unfazed by the possibility of criticism.

Cazzu, enjoying her role as a mom

In mid-May, Cazzu’s tour, Nena Trampa Tour, ended after successful dates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America. Determined to enjoy her pregnancy and the baby’s arrival, she took a break from her career. She has yet to reveal when she will return to the stage or if she has already worked in the studio.

What is certain is that she has been taking it easy and savoring every moment. A few days ago, we saw her with Christian Nodal at a concert by their great friend, Marc Anthony. Cazzu and Nadia Ferreira have become friends, sharing a connection and also bonding over the experience of becoming first-time moms, a journey they both started this year.

