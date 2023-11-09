Nadia Ferreira, Nodal and Cazzu have a blast at Marc Anthony’s concert

Marc Anthony is continuing his tour in Mexico, having stops in some of the country’s major cities. Accompanied by his wife Nadia Ferreira and by some surprising guests, Anthony has made the most of the concerts. On November 8th, he performed in Zapopan, Jalisco, where he was joined by Christian Nodal and Cazzu. The foursome shared upsdates of their time together, where they enjoyed Anthony’s show and later went on a double date.

Anthony and Ferreira have been friends with Nodal for some time now

The couples share various things in common. This year, all of them became parents, with Anthony and Ferreira welcoming their son in June, while Nodal and Cazzu welcomed their daughter two months ago. The group had a great time, with Ferreira sharing a photo alongside Cazzu, captioning it, “Mommy! What an amazing night.”

Cazzu and Nadia Ferreira at Marc Anthony’s show

The group shared various videos on social media, including some backstage moments where Nodal, Cazzu and Ferreira spent time with Anthony, and later on, from their seats, which boasted some of the best views in the arena.

Cazzu shared a video where she’s seen dancing along to the song ¿Qué precio tiene el cielo? with Nodal. She then recorded Ferreira, who was also dancing and smiling happily.

Their first meeting as parents

This marks one of the first opportunities where the four parents met up publicly since the birth of their kids. On social media, the group has shown support for each other following their respective announcements and baby updates. “What a blessing! Welcome to motherhood, my dear,” wrote Ferreira in a post where Cazzu shared the news of the birth of her child.