Cazzu celebrates her baby’s first month with a sweet post

Cazzu is enjoying every moment. The Argentinean rapper has just given birth to her and Christian Nodal’s first daughter. Although her name hasn’t been revealed, Cazzu has shared some photos of her baby, mindful of guarding her face on social media. Her most recent post celebrates Mother’s Day in Argentina and is shared a month after the child was born.

The photo was shared on her Instagram, and shows her smiling for the camera while holding her baby to her neck. Cazzu is not wearing any make up, with the heart tattoo under her eye being clearly visible. The post also features a second photo, that shows off her baby’s adorable feet and the hospital tag that was attached to her during her birth, which reads the last name Nodal.

“Thank you for making me your mom,” reads the post’s caption. “Happy Mother’s day to all of the moms, the moms in my family, my friends who are moms and my fans who are moms. I love you all!”

Cazzu and Nodal announced the birth of their baby last month

In September, Cazzu and Christian Nodal announced the birth of their baby girl. Sources revealed to HOLA! Americas that the baby was born in Argentina, where the couple is now based. The two have been guarding their baby’s privacy, being mindful of avoiding her face in all photos and keeping her name off of the public eye.

The two performers have discussed their relationship and the prospect of being parents extensively, with Nodal revealing that he’d be removing some of his face tattoos as he becomes a father. “More than anything I want to look clean, I like my tattoos a lot, I love tattoos, I’m going to open a tattoo show in Los Angeles very soon too. And I would like my daughter to know me, to know my face,” he said earlier this year, in an appearance on the Colombian program “Lo Sé Todo.”