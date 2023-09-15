Nadia Ferreira’s warm message to Cazzu after the birth of her baby

Cazzu has received thousands of congratulations from her friends and followers following the birth of her baby with Christian Nodal. On Thursday, September 14th, the couple welcomed their first daughter. Close sources to ¡HOLA! Américas confirmed the baby’s gender and revealed that she was born in Argentina. Amid this wave of well-wishes, celebrities like Nadia Ferreira welcomed Cazzu to the world of motherhood.

©@nodal



Con esta foto, Nodal y Cazzu anunciaron la llegada de su bebé

Nadia, who became a mother just three months ago, has already experienced sleepless nights with her newborn, so she warmly welcomed Cazzu to this new stage. Under the post in which Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli announced the birth of her baby with Nodal, Marc Anthony’s wife commented: “What a blessing! Welcome to motherhood, dear,” and added a couple of baby emojis and a red heart.

©Instagram



Nadia Ferreira and Cazzu

Although it’s unknown if there’s a friendship between Nadia and Cazzu, they have likely met at least a couple of times at a red carpet-event. In February’s last edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, Marc Anthony and Christian Nodal attended the event with their respective partners. Interestingly, both Nadia and Cazzu were already pregnant then; the Paraguayan model had just announced it, and her baby bump was visible, while the Argentine rapper had not yet confirmed her condition, and her baby bump was not noticeable.

Furthermore, there is a good relationship between Nodal and Marc Anthony, and they have mutual admiration for each other. The “Vivir mi vida” interpreter met Nodal at the Feria de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico, last year.

©GettyImages



Marc Antnoy, Nadia Ferreira, Nodal and Cazzu in Premio Lo Nuestro

Marc and Nadia shared a throwback photo with the young singer on their social media, congratulating him on his spectacular performance. Perhaps in a few months, the four of them will reunite in Miami, and Marc and Nadia will have the opportunity to meet Nodal and Cazzu’s baby, who is just three months younger than Baby Muñiz.

©@marcanthony



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira with Christian Nodal