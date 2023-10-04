Christian Nodal’s surprising change: leaner and with less tattoos

Christian Nodalis sticking to his word. Earlier this year, he revealed that he would be removing some of his face tattoos, claiming that he wanted his daughter, who he had with his partner Cazzu, to meet him with a fresh face. Recently, Nodal shared a selfie that showed how much he had changed, including less tattoos and a significantly leaner look.

On Instagram, the 24 year old singer shared a new image, sharing how much he’s changed, with his followers claiming that he looks better than ever. Nodal shared the image from California, the city where he had a stop for his “Forajido Tour.”

Last May, Nodal revealed the reason why he was reconsidering some of his tattoos. In an interview with “Lo Se Todo Colombia,” Nodal discussed his plans for the future, his family, and his tattoos. Without meaning to, he revealed the gender of his baby with Cazzu, born Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli. “Mostly, I want to look clean. I really like my tattoos and I love tattoos in general, I’m gonna open a tattoo shop in Los Angeles soon. But I want my daughter to know me and see my face,” he said.

Nodal has met great success over the course of his career. He spoke about this and becoming a father with Rolling Stone, sharing that he was going through one of the most beautiful moments of his life. “In this moment, I’m feeling so many emotions,” he said. “I feel grateful that life has united me with the right person, the person I love, admire and value so much,” he said, discussing Cazzu and their new family.

When discussing his daughter and her future, Nodal made it clear he doesn’t care if the baby wants to be a singer or not. “I don’t care what my baby wants to do. The only thing I want is them to be happy, and to be a great human who loves what they do.”

