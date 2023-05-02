Christian Nodal will remove his facial tattoos for a special reason

Christian Nodal will be removing his face tattoos. The artist has shared his reasons for doing this and claims that it has nothing to do with fan reception and reaction.

©GettyImages



Cazzu and Nodal at the 35th annual Premios Lo Nuestro

In an interview with a Colombian radio station, Nodal said he wanted to remove his face tattoos because of his daughter. This also marks the first time that the couple reveals the gender of their baby. “I’m gonna open a ‘tattoo shop’ in Los Angeles very soon. I want my daughter to meet me… I want her to see my face without them,” he said in Spanish, per Telemundo.

Nodal tried to keep most information close to his chest, bu revealed that he learned the news when the two were in Japan. He also said that he was living through has been “the most beautiful moment” of his life.

Nodal and his girlfriend, Cazzu, revealed that they were expecting a baby in separate concerts. Cazzu broke the news, revealing her pregnant belly in one of her shows. “Don’t you think I’m singing better?” she asked the audience of Buenos Aires. “It’s just that I feel that there are two of us singing now, like something is happening. I pee more often now, but hey.”

For his part, Nodal spoke to the audience and thanked them for all of their support. “For all of those fans that are always there for me, that are always supporting me, I have some news,” he said in Spanish. “I’m no longer a papacito. Now I’m a father.”

