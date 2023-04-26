Did Christian Nodal and Cazzu share a look of their home in Argentina?

Christian Nodal and Cazzu are going to be parents. The couple shared the news of their growing family on two separate concerts, with Cazzu showing off her pregnant belly and with Nodal sharing the news on his own. Many fans believe the two will raise their child in their home in Buenos Aires.

In an appearance on the Spanish program “Noche Al Dente,” Cazzu revealed that she and Nodal had their home in Buenos Aires. “He lives with me here,” she said, referring to Argentina. “We’re always traveling, but we have our home here.”

Last December, it was revealed that Nodal had purchased a home in an exclusive area in Buenos Aires, resulting in plenty of speculation from the media, who believed the home was a present for his new girlfriend. It’s believed that the couple spent their Christmas celebrations in their new home, in Argentina.

Have Nodal and Cazzu shared images of their home?

Despite Cazzu’s confirmation of where the couple lives, very little is known about their home, with the couple being very discreet about their location.

Some days ago, Nodal shared a photo on Instagram that showed him in what could be his home. The photo shows him walking in a big garden, as the sun set in the background. It was captioned with a simple green heart, but followers believe it could show his house in Argentina, claiming that the sunset looks like a typical sunset in Buenos Aires.