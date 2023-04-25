Christian Nodal and Cazzu pose for the first time after announcing their pregnancy

The rumors are true! Cazzu and Christian Nodal will soon be starting a family. After much speculation that the Argentine rapper was expecting her first child with the Mexican singer, she finally confirmed it on stage during a show in Argentina. Excited, the singer quickly reacted by sharing a post of her and Nodal proudly posing with her baby bump.

©GettyImages



Cazzu and Nodal will soon form a family

Cazzu and Nodal were in different locations when she confirmed the pregnancy. At that time, Cazzu was in her native country, Argentina, for a concert, while Nodal was at the Feria Nacional de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico. However, it was only a short time before the two were together again in the same place.

On the night of April 23rd, Cazzu took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo that gives a glimpse into how she feels about her baby’s father and being pregnant. The first two photos showed the couple in front of a mirror, back to back. While Nodal’s face wasn’t visible, Cazzu was making a kissing face. However, her uncovered baby bump caught everyone’s attention, especially with her outfit, which consisted of low-rise jeans and a crop top.

©@cazzu



Cazzu exposed her baby bump

In the second image, Christian embraced his girlfriend and sweetly placed his hands on her growing baby bump while tenderly kissing her. Although part of his face was covered by the phone, it is evident that the rapper was happy while taking this caring photo with his partner.

©@cazzu



The couple looked happy and in love

Although Cazzu didn’t reveal where they were when they took these photos together, it is possible that they were in a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Nodal gave hints about it. The singer of “Ya no somos ni seremos” shared a selfie on his Instagram stories originally posted by boxer Abner Mares, an analyst for the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan García, which took place on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. Mares and Nodal were spotted together in what seemed to be a large venue.

Nodal is excited to start a family

Shortly after Cazzu, whose real name is Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, announced her pregnancy during her show, Nodal expressed how happy he was for this new chapter. “I’m not just a ‘papacito’ anymore, now, I’m a dad who wants is grateful for all the love,” he said on stage at his concert in Mexico.

The singer’s mother, Cristy Nodal, also expressed excitement about Cazzu’s pregnancy. “My loves, how much I love this moment. Thank you, Juli! You’re divine and authentic, standing in front of your audience, giving the news that made us immensely happy since day one. Those screams and good vibes fill my heart and our whole family. You know how much we love you, Julieta,” she wrote.