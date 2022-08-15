Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Cazzu is a famous musician, but she’s also known for her bold looks. The 28-year-old Argentinean rapper is constantly changing hairstyles and looks, always favoring a bold look and a forward sense of fashion.
Aside from her music and her sense of style, Cazzu’s fame skyrocketed thanks to her relationship with Christian Nodal. The two have been dating since this past June, when they were photographed holding hands while in Guatemala.
Scroll down to have a look at some of Cazzu’s most iconic looks:
