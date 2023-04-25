Belinda responds to ex-Christian Nodal and Cazzu’s pregnancy

Belinda responds to Christian Nodal and Cazzu’s pregnancy, giving reporters some guidelines on the types of questions she wants to avoid in the future.

The moment was shared by the Mexican program “Sale el Sol,” where Belinda was asked about Nodal and Cazzu’s pregnancy. While she said that the pregnancy was a blessing, she also took a moment to ask reporters to stop asking her questions about her past. “I ask you please, I take this opportunity to say that you no longer ask me about past issues,” she said in Spanish.

“Really, it is very annoying. Life happens, everyone has their life. And out of respect for the new family, I think I don’t have to speak of anybody. I always wish the best to everyone. A baby is a great blessing, it’s a joy. So please, I’m not going to answer any more of that. I wish you the best,” concluded Belinda.

Nodal and Cazzu announced their pregnancy over the past few months, with Cazzu showing off her pregnant belly onstage. Nodal also confirmed the pregnancy in one of his concerts, saying, “I’m no longer a papacito. Now, I’m a father.”

Belinda and Nodal dated for about a year. The pair were also engaged, concluding their relationship about a year ago.

Despite the controversy that exists and that the media participates in, Cazzu, Nodal and Belinda have made it clear that there’s no fight between all of them. “I grew up listening to her music, I have so much respect for her. I love her music and her choreography. People can say a lot of things but I respect her and her art,” said Cazzu.