Christian Nodal’s girlfriend Cazzu reveals what she thinks about Belinda

Christian Nodal and Belinda had one of the most notorious break ups in recent memory. Now that the Mexican singer is in a serious relationship with Cazzu, the media is convinced that there is a rivalry between her and Belinda. In an appearance on the show “Sientese Quien Pueda,” Cazzu laid those rumors to rest.

©GettyImages



Cazzu and Christian Nodal

When speaking about the reports of a feud between herself and Belinda, Cazzu said that a lot of them came from people with bad intentions. “A lot of those comments are charged with bad intent,” she said in Spanish. “She (Belinda) is an incredible artist, has a much longer and bigger career than I do.”

Cazzu also revealed that she grew up listening to Belinda’s music and that she respects her a lot. “I grew up listening to her music, I have so much respect for her. I love her music and her choreography. People can say a lot of things but I respect her and her art.”

©@belindapop



Belinda

Cazzu also talked about her relationship with Christian Nodal and how supportive he is of her. She also shared that she loves traveling to Mexico to spend some time with his family, with whom she’s built a great relationship.

Last February, Christian, his mother Cristy, and Cazzu, attended an Alejandro Sanz concert together. On social media, Cristy shared photos alongside Cazzu, sharing with the world their positive relationship.

©@cristy_nodal



Cristy Nodal and Cazzu

Pregnancy rumors

Following their appearance on “Premios Lo Nuestro,” Christian and Cazzy were all over the news, with there being rumors of the couple expecting their first child together. While the rumors haven’t been confirmed, it appears like the couple is happy, strong and stable, and like they’re steering clear of any type of drama.