Christian Nodal and Cazzu could be expecting their first baby - Report

According to several Mexican publications, including El Universal, Christian Nodal and Cazzu are preparing to share big news with fans and followers! The celebrity couple is said to be expecting their first baby together, according to a close source to the pair.

According to an unconfirmed source who spoke to one of the Mexican magazines, it seems both Christian and Cazzu learned about the pregnancy last month, however they have agreed to keep it a secret from the public, as they continue to wait for the first trimester to pass, which is known to be the most important in the development of the baby.

“Everyone close to Christian knows that one of his dreams was to become a father before turning 24,” the source stated, adding that he is about to make his dream come true. “The arrival of a blessing, of a baby. The news and confirmation was given to them in January, and after that he was the one who told us.”

The unconfirmed source also shared that the good news has also changed Christian’s perspective, with the insider sharing that he has made a series of life changes. “Knowing that he is about to become a dad has made him leave the party scene, he looks healthier,” the source continued, “Professionally, he is continuing his career, and he is focused on cleaning his image, after cancelling so many performances last year… He is a different person today, this has turned his life around.”

HOLA! USA contacted Nodal’s publicist, and she assured that until the writing of this article, the couple has not confirmed that they are expecting a baby, and that at the moment they have a happy and stable relationship.