Christina Aguilera and Christian Nodal lit up the 2022 Latin GRAMMY stage

Christina Aguilera’s Latin GRAMMYs performance was out of this world! The 41-year-old Latina singer took the stage alongside Christian Nodal to sing the recently released song “Cuando Me Dé la Gana.”

Aguilera rocked a sequined black jumpsuit while performing her Ranchera —which tells the story of a woman taking charge in her relationship.

©GettyImages



Christina Aguilera and Christian Nodal perform onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christina also had several nominations for her song “Pa Mis Muchachas” for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and her album, Aguilera, for Album of the Year.

During the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs, Aguilera performed “Pa Mis Muchachas” with Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole, and a solo number of her ballad “Somos Nada.”

“Cuando me dé la Gana” is part of Aguilera’s newest EP La Tormenta. Months after releasing her second Spanish-language album La Fuerza, the singer revisits her roots with 12 new songs produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, including a Regional Mexican.

Singing for the second time in this genre, Aguilera surprised her followers in summer on social media by announcing the two other names of her trilogy. “You all mean so much to me ✨ AGUILERA: La Fuerza, La Tormenta and soon, La Luz ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote alongside a clip.

In January, the Grammy and Latin Grammy winner told HOLA! USA that La Fuerza is just beginning something incredible. “This is only the first chapter of three that will be giving more music to come within the year 2022. I wanted to keep surprising the fans, so that was important to me,” the star revealed.