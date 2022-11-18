95-year-old singer Angela Álvarez wins first Latin Grammy for best new artist

Angela Álvarez is proof that it is never too late to fulfill your dreams. The 95-year-old singer secured a Latin Grammy while making history as the eldest winner in the category best new artist.

Although Álvarez tied 25-year-old Silvana Estrada in the same category, she broke the record as the oldest musician ever nominated.

Angela Alvarez poses with the award for Best New Artist in the media center at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I want to dedicate this award to God and to my beloved country, Cuba, which I will never be able to forget,” Álvarez said while accepting her award.

Angela has loved music since she was very young; however, her father discouraged her from pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. Álvarez mothered four kids, is the grandmother of nine, and the great-grandmother of 15, according to Billboard.

One of her grandsons encouraged her to go into music until she recorded and released her songs in 2021. “I felt very, very proud to be able to tell my story, to touch people who have probably gone through the same or more than what I have gone through. There are people who give up, but I did not give up. I always fought,” she told CNN en Español ahead of her historical winning.

“To those who have not fulfilled their dream, although life is difficult, there is always a way out, and with faith and love, you can achieve it, I promise you,” Álvarez during her 2022 Latin Grammy speech. “It’s never too late.”