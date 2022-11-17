“La Guacamaya” with Santa Teresa 1976 Rum, the perfect cocktail to watch the Latin Grammy Awards

What is said to be the biggest night of Latin music is finally here! Tonight, Thursday, November 17th, the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

If you follow Latin music like we do at HOLA! USA, you won’t miss this exciting event beaming with the top Latin singers and performers of today. Stars like Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Anitta, Marc Anthony, Rosalía and many more, will be celebrating their nominations and wins!

©GettyImages



Thalia excited about this year’s Latin Grammy Awards

And what better excuse to join these winning artists and celebrate from the comfort of your own home with a premium drink that captures the spirit and glamor of the event. Get your TV screen ready and start the evening with a Latin-inspired cocktail and tasty snacks to watch the best and worst dressed on the red carpet, the fantastic live performances and our favorite stars winning moments.

Let’s face it, a flavorful cocktail made with a quality rum is key to soaking in an entire evening of latin music, dance and rhythms. Santa Teresa 1976, Venezuela’s best premium rum shared a special cocktail recipe with HOLA! that is the perfect Latin Grammy Awards companion.

“La Guacamaya”

Ingredients:

2oz ST 1796

0.5oz Fiero

1oz Pineapple juice

0.5oz lime juice

0.5oz pineapple syrup (simple syrup is fine if need be)

Preparation:

Add all ingredients to your cocktail glass Shake and strain over fresh ice Garnish with purple orchid and pineapple flag or leaf

Enjoy this refined rum cocktail while you tune in to watch The Latin Grammy Awards 2022, which will broadcast live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET, and will also be available on HBO MAX.

Cheers to tonight’s winners!