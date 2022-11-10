Nancy Duarte, the first female master distiller for Venezuela’s top rum, Santa Teresa

Last year, Nancy Duarte was appointed as the master blender for the leading producer of rum in Venezuela, Santa Teresa 1796. This new role made her the first woman to take this title in the 226-year history of the family-owned distillery founded in 1796.
Duarte, born and raised in Venezuela, has had a great career trajectory that started 30 years ago when she began working at the Hacienda Santa Teresa as a Food Technician within the distillery’s quality department, successfully climbing the ladder. Today, she has the prestigious role of master blender, one that only males have held in the brand’s long-standing history.
The spirits industry has traditionally been one of the world’s most challenging and male-dominated industries. There is an under-representation of women in high-profile positions, and in Venezuela the gender salary gap is 43%. Duarte is part of a small, but growing number of pioneering women who are shaping the future of the rum industry with their passion, wealth of knowledge and skills.
HOLA! USA had the opportunity to ask Nancy about her career, the industry, and of course about rum.
I began my career in the industry in 1990 when I entered Ron Santa Teresa as an intern. I was only 22 years old. I remember that in those early days, I had the opportunity to work with two great rum masters, one of them was Jean-Paul Levert, a great mentor who taught me every step of the production process.
I started preparing the daily tastings that allowed the masters to judge each product. I carefully cleaned the glasses and served the rum to be tasted. They seemed curious about my opinions and asked me what I thought about each batch of aged rum. The truth was that behind the scenes, I was taking a sip of each one to learn about their characteristics. Eventually, I began to be included in the evaluations, and my opinions began to count. They thought I had a talent for it.
Then in 2021, I became the first female master blender for Santa Teresa. Today, with 32 years of experience in the company, I manage the entire process of quality, development, and formulation of rums, as well as innovations in the productive process and new products for the company portfolio.
As mentioned, I’ve worked with Ron Santa Teresa since before I graduated from university, so rum has always been my passion. For me, it is about discovering the world that goes into each bottle, from the main raw material, the sugarcane, to that commercial blend that we can taste in any bar in the world. But this is not only about how we make rum but also why we make it. Because we make rum to transform lives, not the other way around, let me tell you that story…
In 2003, three men broke into the Hacienda Santa Teresa to rob a security inspector. Once they were apprehended, we made them an unusual proposal: either work to make up for their offense or be handed over to the police. The men accepted the first offer, and Project Alcatraz was born with rugby as our tool to transform the lives of former criminals through its values: respect, discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, and humility.
Since then, the project has recruited 11 gangs, rescuing over 200 men from crime, and has lowered the region’s homicide rate by 90%. Project Alcatraz has saved over 1,000 inmates inside 37 Venezuelan prisons (23 male and 14 female) and influenced over 2,000 young adults.
One thing that fills me with pride is working side by side with some Alcatraces and training them in the art of rum-making. This is the case of our Brand Ambassadors Marielys Palma and Mildred Alvarez, who came through our social reinsertion program, Project Alcatraz, and played rugby while in prison. Today, they represent us in different markets, sharing their transformational stories.
“I like saying that master blenders are a mix between magicians and scientists. Scientists for all the variables we consider when preparing a blend and magicians because we must predict what consumers want to try in 5 or 10 years.”
During my career with Santa Teresa, I have faced challenges as a professional rather than as a woman. Since the beginning, I have had support from the master blenders and co-workers who saw my talent.
In the spirits industry’s history, women have always been present, but just not visible, from working in secret in distilleries to bootlegging during Prohibition, all the while upholding family traditions and preserving sacred recipes through the generations. Women are extremely capable, and in general, women have a stronger sense of smell than men do, which gives us an edge in terms of the art and science of spirits-making.
Today, women have a more critical role in different sectors and industries worldwide. In the spirits business, there has been a greater emphasis on hiring women over the past few decades. Because of this, women now have corner offices at spirits brands or are managing the brand’s production process. Younger women now see female CEOs and Master Distillers and can now see themselves in that role, which wasn’t always the case.
“Innovation is a fundamental piece of our process. Thinking, blending, and creating all these rums lead us to produce high-quality products that will be present in the best bars around the world in the future.”
From distillery founders to exporters and more, women have always played an essential role in spirits, especially when the industry became more commercial. There is a deliberate focus on women in spirits as they come up in university and beyond, which has turned into a positive feedback cycle. Because of this, women see the spirits industry as a space where they can work and grow their careers.
For the new generations entering this fascinating world of rum, I want to underline that we must develop the gift of patience, just as happens in our oak barrels during the aging process, where change takes place little by little until the perfect balance is achieved. Apart from that, we need to feel passionate about everything we do at each step of the process to offer our consumers the very best.
I suggest two ways to recognize if rum:
1. Through the density of the liquid, the thickness of its “tears”
and
2. Through the astringency, body, and character, long-lasting taste on the palate
My favorite rum is Santa Teresa 1796. This Super Premium Rum is renowned as a pioneer in the use of the artisanal Solera Method, as the second aging process which gives this rum its uniquely dry, smooth, and balanced characteristics. It surprises you with its complexity and long-lasting taste on the palate, with its characteristic notes of nuts, chocolate, honey, and leather that can be enjoyed on any occasion.
To highlight these attributes, my favorite drink is the Cojonudo. In a short glass with an ice cube, add 2 oz. of Santa Teresa 1796, 1 oz. of soda water, and 1 orange peel.