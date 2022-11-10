Nancy Duarte, the first female master distiller for Venezuela’s top rum, Santa Teresa

Last year, Nancy Duarte was appointed as the master blender for the leading producer of rum in Venezuela, Santa Teresa 1796. This new role made her the first woman to take this title in the 226-year history of the family-owned distillery founded in 1796.

Duarte, born and raised in Venezuela, has had a great career trajectory that started 30 years ago when she began working at the Hacienda Santa Teresa as a Food Technician within the distillery’s quality department, successfully climbing the ladder. Today, she has the prestigious role of master blender, one that only males have held in the brand’s long-standing history.

The spirits industry has traditionally been one of the world’s most challenging and male-dominated industries. There is an under-representation of women in high-profile positions, and in Venezuela the gender salary gap is 43%. Duarte is part of a small, but growing number of pioneering women who are shaping the future of the rum industry with their passion, wealth of knowledge and skills.

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to ask Nancy about her career, the industry, and of course about rum.



How did you begin your career in rum, and how did it lead you to become a master distiller? I began my career in the industry in 1990 when I entered Ron Santa Teresa as an intern. I was only 22 years old. I remember that in those early days, I had the opportunity to work with two great rum masters, one of them was Jean-Paul Levert, a great mentor who taught me every step of the production process. I started preparing the daily tastings that allowed the masters to judge each product. I carefully cleaned the glasses and served the rum to be tasted. They seemed curious about my opinions and asked me what I thought about each batch of aged rum. The truth was that behind the scenes, I was taking a sip of each one to learn about their characteristics. Eventually, I began to be included in the evaluations, and my opinions began to count. They thought I had a talent for it. Then in 2021, I became the first female master blender for Santa Teresa. Today, with 32 years of experience in the company, I manage the entire process of quality, development, and formulation of rums, as well as innovations in the productive process and new products for the company portfolio.