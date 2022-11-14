How to watch the Latin GRAMMY 2022

Mark your calendar, set the alarm, and begin the countdown because the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony is around the corner. Latin Music’s biggest night is taking place on Thursday, November 17, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The show will broadcast live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET, and will also be available on HBO MAX.

©GettyImages



The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories

The Latin Recording Academy will honor excellence in Latin music. The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories, and reflect an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022). All songs considered for nominations must be new songs and contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (51%) in Spanish, Portuguese, or any of the indigenous dialects of our region.

“At The Latin Recording Academy, we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy.

Univision’s “Noche de Estrellas” will kick off Latin music’s biggest party with must-see musical performances, red-carpet interviews, and the first look at all the glamour of the nominees and winners leading up to the Latin GRAMMYs. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the 23rd ceremony at 8 p.m. East/Pacific.

This year, Univision personalities Chiqui Delgado, Raúl De Molina, and Borja Voces return as hosts of “Noche de Estrellas,” while beloved Clarissa Molina and popular Mexican actor, TV host, and personality Adrián Uribe join as hosts for the first time.