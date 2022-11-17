Grammy Awards 2023 Nominations: Here is the complete list

Finally the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced! This week, the Recording Academy released the list of nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

For this edition of the Awards, Bad Bunny will be making history for his nomination of album of the year. His album, “Un Verano Sin Ti” will be the first Spanish-language album to ever be nominated in this category. Meanwhile, Beyoncé is leading the awards, with nine nominations for her album, Renaissance. With that, the star will be tied with her husband Jay-Z as one of most-nominated artist in Grammys history, each have received 88 nominations.

The 2023 Grammys will take place in Los Angeles, California, at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5th, 2023. The Award show will be broadcasted on CBS at 8pm ET/5 pm PT and will also be live streamed on Paramount+.

Scroll below to see the complete list of the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations.

Record of the Year

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)