Power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z are now tied for most Grammy nominations

Success stays within the family! Beyoncé has tied her longtime husband, Jay-Z as the artist with the most Grammy nominations. The powerhouse star is making history in the music industry and consolidating as one of the most successful artists in the world.

Her latest achievement comes after the Recording Academy nominated the Texas native for nine awards at the 2023 Grammys. During her successful career, the mom of three has been nominated for the same award 88 times.

n this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The singer will be competing with her latest album Renaissance, in the categories Record Of The Year (“Break My Soul”), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off The Sofa”), Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”), Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Be Alive” from King Richard), Song Of The Year (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance Recording (“Break My Soul”), as well as, Best Dance/Electronic Album and Album Of The Year.

According to HYPEBEAST, Beyoncé has won 28 Grammys, but If she wins four more, she will become the highest-awarded artist of all tie.

The 2023 Grammys will take place on February 5 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Beyoncé recently surprised her fans in July with her incredible new album Renaissance. The iconic singer teased the visuals for her groundbreaking project; however, fans are still waiting for the big announcement, which is expected to include multiple music videos, and reportedly an extensive tour, hopefully with some special guests, as she had many collaborations in her fan-favorite project.