Cardi B shares her excitement receiving unique gift from Beyoncé: ‘I feel so special’

Cardi B is sharing her excitement after receiving a special birthday present from none other than Beyoncé! The successful rapper showed off her new gift from the iconic singer in a short video.

Beyoncé sent Cardi a vinyl copy of her latest album ‘Renaissance’ with a handwritten card, as an early present for her 30th birthday.

“To: Cardi B. Hard-working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé,” the card reads.

Thank you Beyoncé❤️….sooo sweet and it means a lot 🥲 pic.twitter.com/YbVEQ6Z9Rc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2022

The rapper, who recently gave a very generous donation to her Bronx middle school, was thrilled to share the unique vinyl with her fans and followers on social media. “Look what Beyoncé sent me, read it b–ch,” Cardi wrote, describing it as “so beautiful” and “so lovely.”

She also said it will have a very special place in her home.“I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it. Anybody who gets motherf—king next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf—king sight. I just wanna say thank you so much. I feel so special,” Cardi concluded.

Cardi B and her husband Offset are all about special gifts, becoming the queen and king of parties, as they have done in the past, the couple went all out for their baby son Wave’s first birthday.

The 29-year-old Dominican rapper recently took to social media to share snaps of the lavish race-car-themed birthday party, with Wave getting everyone’s attention during the celebration after making his grand entrance on board a custom-made bedazzled ride-on truck.